Ben Affleck and the goose: a question of surnames

What does Ben Affleck have to do with the goose who is the legendary mascot of an insurance company? All the fault of a confusion of surnames.

There are those who complain of having a strange name or surname, and therefore of having been the laughing stock of schoolmates, and those who instead curse their parents for a too common name and surname. It belongs to the first category Ben Affleck, who has it with mocking fate, which has made his last name sound almost as good as an insurance company: the Aflac.

Ben Affleck, the insurance company and the insufferable goose

During the promotion of The Tender Bar, Ben Affleck explained why he is not happy with his surname being confused with Aflac. He did it after he was asked the question “Ben Affleck is the owner of the Aflac? “.

This is the cross that I must carry. Imagine having a very unusual and slightly unpleasant sounding surname. Imagine then that there is a very important insurance company that bears the same name and that has an unlimited budget to spend on TV commercials. So imagine that his creative choice consists in taking a goose and making it squawk your surname at full volume, with a sound that resembles a human voice, for the entire duration of the commercial.

Imagine now how you can feel when you are on a plane and the half-drunk lady behind you recognizes you and has the wonderful idea of ​​doing for 6 hours, and then until arriving in New York, her best imitation of Gilbert Gottfried. Thanks, Aflac! It’s not mine! But I deserve it, or I would like a discount.

The Gilbert Gottfried of which he speaks Ben Affleck is the actor, comedian and voice actor who for years has been giving his voice to the goose of the Aflac. Anyway, maybe all of us could bear the bizarre consequences of a confusion of surnames as the only cross! Then yes, life would be beautiful! The one of Well at the moment it is booming, not only for the return with Jennifer Lopez, but also for the numerous films to which the actor is and has been linked: from the aforementioned The Tender Bar to The Last Duel, from The Flash to Deep Water. We are happy for him, and we admit that not even we would have liked a plane flight in front of a crazed and squawking lady.