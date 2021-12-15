Ben Affleck and the reunion with Jennifer Lopez: “I had some hesitation”

Ben Affleck

The actor talks about the relationship with the singer, with whom he returned many years later.

Ben Affleck had doubts before reuniting with Jennifer Lopez, more than 17 years after their relationship ended.

The actor feared the media impact that the flashback with pop stars would have on his three children, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. Violet, 16, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9 were born from the ex-couple’s marriage.

Speaking with Howard Stern on SiriusXM, Affleck said, “That’s a thought I had. The responsibility I have for the children is the greatest responsibility. I don’t want to do anything that can hurt them or that is destructive to them. “

“My life inevitably affects them. Their mom and I are celebrities. And it’s tough. It is a cross to bear “,

Ben reflected on the “horrible lies” told by the tabloids at the time of their divorce from Garner in 2018.

“The truth is that we took our time, we made our decision and then we moved away,” said the 49-year-old. “Our marriage didn’t work out. We tried because we had children. And we didn’t want to be a bad role model for children. We did our best. I knew she was a very good mother and I hoped she knew that I was a good dad too. I had to be sober and I was aware of that. ‘

Covermedia