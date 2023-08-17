Ben Affleck and the woman he was supposed to marry before he got back together with JLo

Benjamin Géza Affleck-Boldt, better known as ben affleck, is an actor, director and film producer born in Berkeley, California, who has gained relevance for his participation in productions including ‘Batman v Superman’, ‘The Flash’, ‘Air’, ‘In Search of Destiny’ among others. Ben turned 51 with his current wife and one of his biggest loves, JLo.

The actor has a fairytale love story with actress and singer Jennifer Lopez, whom he met on the sets of their film ‘Giggli’ In 2002, and following JLo’s divorce with Chris Judd, in November of that year, Ben announced his commitment to the woman of his life.

This marriage did not last long, as they announced their separation in January 2004, not knowing that years later and going through other marriages and relationships, they would be together again.

Read also: After 26 years, the actors of the film ‘The Rose Sailor’ look like this. do you remember them?

In 2022, Ben and JLo have tied the knot again and together with their children, they have become one of the most mediaeval families in Hollywood despite the actor making controversial headlines due to his curious behavior in front of the cameras.

The producer who stole Ben Affleck’s heart before getting back with JLo

During his separation with the singer, Ben had a romantic relationship with Jennifer Garner from 2004 until 2018, when they divorced, despite having Violet, Seraphina and Samuel.

Lindsay Shookus

Although it was a relationship that the film director tried to keep secret, several international media confirmed the romance with the ‘Saturday Night Live’ producer. What attracted attention at the time was that the couple may have started dating in 2014, at which time Affleck was married to actress Jennifer Garner.

Read also: MasterChef Celebrity’s Carolina Acevedo Went Down Too Many Times, Find Out Who Got The Lucky One

The actor’s followers believed that Lindsay Shookus would be his third wife after they moved into a New York apartment together in 2017, but in 2018 they decided to start a separate life.

Despite trying again in 2019, their love could only last for a few months.