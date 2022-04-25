Entertainment
Ben Affleck as a couple: still registered on a dating site? He responds to rumours! : the slideshow
1 / 16
Ben Affleck as a couple: still registered on a dating site? He responds to rumours!
2 / 16
Ben Affleck – Premiere of “The Last Duel” during the international film festival in Venice (La Mostra).
3 / 16
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck – Premiere of “The Last Duel” during the international film festival in Venice (La Mostra), September 10, 2021.
4 / 16
Emma Hernan at the “Homecoming Weekend” photocall at the Pacific Center in Los Angeles on February 12, 2022.
5 / 16
Ben Affleck and his girlfriend Jennifer Lopez at the premiere of “The Tender Bar” in Los Angeles, December 12, 2021.
6 / 16
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck – Premiere of “The Last Duel” during the international film festival in Venice (La Mostra), September 10, 2021.
7 / 16
Ben Affleck and his girlfriend Jennifer Lopez at the premiere of “The Tender Bar” in Los Angeles, December 12, 2021.
8 / 16
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck – Premiere of “The Last Duel” during the international film festival in Venice (La Mostra), September 10, 2021.
9 / 16
Jennifer Lopez and her companion Ben Affleck leave the Mandarin Hotel in New York, October 10, 2021.
10 / 16
Ben Affleck;Jennifer Lopez – Premiere of “The Last Duel” at the Venice International Film Festival (La Mostra), September 10, 2021.
11 / 16
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck leave Venice after the premiere of the film The Last Duel during the 78th Venice International Film Festival, La Mostra on September 11, 2021.
12 / 16
Ben Affleck;Jennifer Lopez – Premiere of “The Last Duel” at the Venice International Film Festival (La Mostra), September 10, 2021.
13 / 16
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck leave Venice after the premiere of the film The Last Duel during the 78th Venice International Film Festival, La Mostra on September 11, 2021.
14 / 16
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck leave Venice after the premiere of the film The Last Duel during the 78th Venice International Film Festival, La Mostra on September 11, 2021.
15 / 16
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck leave Venice after the premiere of the film The Last Duel during the 78th Venice International Film Festival, La Mostra on September 11, 2021.
16 / 16
Emma Hernan in a photo shoot for the brand 138 Water in Malibu. April 6, 2016
Essential News