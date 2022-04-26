Ben Affleck as a couple: still registered on a dating site? He responds to rumours!

Ben Affleck, registered on a dating site? To see him happy in the arms of Jennifer Lopez, it is very difficult to believe it! However, this is what Emma Hernan, 30, a very popular reality TV star in the United States, said. Speaker in the show Selling Sunset where brokers sell luxury real estate, she explained to one of her colleagues that Ben Affleck had him”written several times for coffee” thanks to the Raya app.

Little known to ordinary mortals, this Tinder reserved for VIPs would have made them match, a prospect that delighted his friend. “You could have foiled his relationship with Jennifer Lopez! He was on the hunt“, he joked before she replied: “Oh yes ? It was just before too. So maybe it could have happened. We’re both from Boston, it could have opened the dialogue“.

Hookup rumors about Raya that didn’t really make the actor laugh. He hastened to reply that he was not on any dating site, his lawyer even stating that “Raya confirmed that he has not been an active member for many years“. It must be said that for a year, he found the passion in the arms of Jennifer Lopez.

Both had become a couple in 2002 before separating two years later, overcome by the explosion of their respective careers and the rumors around their couple. Jennifer Lopez had met Marc Anthony soon after, with whom she had her twins, Max and Emme in 2008. Ben Affleck, meanwhile, had married Jennifer Garner, the mother of his three children, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13 years old, and Samuel, 10 years old.

Having fallen back into each other’s arms in 2021, they announced their engagement a few weeks ago, after the singer was seen with a huge diamond on her finger in the middle of a shopping session with her daughter for the new house that the couple has just bought each other. So for them, no need for a dating app!