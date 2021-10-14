News

Ben Affleck bartender from the 70s in the trailer for the new George Clooney movie

A few days after the publication of the first photos of The Tender Bar, Amazon Prime Video released the first official trailer of the new drama directed by George Clooney and starring Ben Affleck.

Based on the memoir by writer JR Moehringer, The Tender Bar tells the story of JR (Tye Sheridan), an orphaned father who grew up in the dim light of a place where his uncle Charlie (Affleck) works as a bartender: As father figures JR has had the most bizarre and colorful assortment of individuals, all bar patrons, while his mother (Lily Rabe) is determined to provide her son with the opportunities that life has denied her. JR will start to courageously pursue his loves and dreams, always staying with one foot in Uncle Charlie’s bar.

The trailer, which as usual you can enjoy in the article, offers a glimpse of Christopher Lloyd in the role of JR’s irascible grandfather, in addition to the great Lily Rabe in the role of the protagonist’s ambitious mother. Most of the film however will focus on Affleck, who should have more than just a supporting role (the atmospheres of Manchester by the Sea by Kenneth Lonergan, played by Casey Affleck, Ben’s brother).

The Tender Bar will be released in US theaters from December 17 to be able to participate in the Oscars 2022, and will land on Amazon from January 17. What are your expectations? Ben Affleck will also soon be seen in The Flash, new DC cinecomic whose official trailer should debut this weekend during the DC FanDome: and speaking of DC, here’s what George Clooney said about Batman and Ben Affleck.

