Ben Affleck (Batman) and Jennifer Lopez are shopping video games in France!

If you regularly read the business news, you know that the dematerialized takes more place in the video game. Players go less and less to the shops, and these must diversify. However, many people continue to go there, even the stars!

The shops, the relic of a bygone era?

In 2020, global sales of dematerialized games have surpassed those of physical games. A process started as soon as the consoles were connected to the Internet, and which gradually took precedence over the boxes. Save time and space for gamers, increased margins for publishers. Everything dematerialized obviously raises many questions about long-term access, but also about the future of shops.

GameStop has been fighting for its survival for years, Micromania has diversified its departments by joining forces with Zing, and Game (or Score Game) pulled out of the territory altogether. Dematerialization has also been accompanied by the rise of online saleswhich allows you to order consoles or physical games at home, which was a big blow for businesses, especially since prices are regularly lower and aligned with those of large surfaces.

When Hollywood goes to Micromania!

However, some people still go there, and not the least known. On honeymoon in Paris, the couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez obviously wanted to take a little tour of the shops. After going through Bertillon, Brasserie Lipp and Sephora, the couple decided to take a detour through…. Micromania ! The French brand, which belongs to the GameStop group, had the pleasure and the surprise of receiving the newlyweds as well as their children and their bodyguards in the Ternes shop, northwest of Paris.

It is quite easy to imagine the surprise of the sellers, who had to advise two of the most famous people in the world, came to buy something to have fun. The people present on the spot obviously wanted to know what they bought. Seller interviewed by the Huffington Post did not wish to reveal the content of the bag, but indicated:

It went well. (…) They arrived as a family with their bodyguards, since they are celebrities, and a translator. They walked around the store for 30 to 40 minutes and left with regular purchases, ie games, controllers, that kind of thing.

Internet takes over history

Micromania’s Twitter account made fun of the situation in a second tweetwhile the Internet immediately took over the images to create some diversions fun, of which we let you discover an example below, as well as some jokes. Solicited by other users of the network, Micromania made it clear that the couple had paid the billand that he it was not an operation aiming to offer them items. Given the thickness of the bag, we doubt that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck could get their hands on a PS5.

(Source: ©Agence/Bestimage)