Ben Affleck becomes the star of Jennifer Lopez’s music video

Jennifer Lopez presented yesterday afternoon the new video clip for his most recent musical success, which is called ‘Marry me’, inspired by the recent film of the same name in which he participated together with the singer Maluma. Although the song has become one of the favorites in recent days, there was one detail that stole all our attention.

And it is that The 52-year-old singer added a cameo to the scene where she subtly shows Ben Affleck, her current boyfriend. Although the actor’s appearance is brief in the music video, the media and social networks do not stop talking about him and the charming romance they have.

JLo’s new video shows several clips of the daily life of the superstar, with clips of López at home, in the studio and rehearsing with his co-star from the film in question: Maluma. But in one of the many vignettes, the singer appears embracing Ben Affleck.

In the music video, the actor, 49, is shown in bed with Lopez, 52, snuggling up to her and making her laugh. At one point, they also stretch out their arms to hold hands, although his face is never shown, it is clear that it is Ben Affleck his companion.

This video marks Affleck’s second appearance in a JLo production. And it is that in 2009, Affleck made his first appearance in a J.Lo music video for his great success “Jenny From the Block”, although at that time, his participation and of course, his romance was less than subtle.

Although his new cameo is more subtle, it also shows a tender moment of the couple, reaffirming the good sentimental moment that both have had since they resumed their relationship last year, where now They look more than in love in each of their presentations.

The new video comes a month after Affleck did his own video for a song on the Marry Me soundtrack. Affleck created a custom version of the On My Way video, with images of the couple’s first relationship, which covers the years 2002 to 2004.

Last month, PEOPLE received an exclusive sneak peek for the intimate music video, and Lopez was seen up close as she sang the opening lines and her eyes began to water. “Watching it made me think about the journey of true love, its unexpected twists and turns, and that when it’s real, it can actually last forever.” Lopez explained in her newsletter On The JLo. “This really melted my heart.”

Lopez and Affleck got engaged in November 2002.shortly after they started dating, but eventually called it quits in January 2004. The couple reconnected in the spring of 2021 and have not been apart since.