Ben Affleck breaks silence about the end of marriage with Jennifer Garner: “I felt trapped, which is why I became an alcoholic”

If I had stayed married to Jennifer Garner, I would probably still drink“, Like this Ben Affleck during an interview withHoward Stern Show. The American star explained that he started drinking also why the marriage with the mother of his three children (Violet, Seraphina and Samuel) made him “unhappy”. She felt “trapped” because she could not leave her children, but at the same time she was not happy.

So he drank so as not to think. A complex situation that has it dragged into the vortex of alcoholism, as he said years ago on social media: “I’m fighting for myself and for my family”. After 10 years of love and the divorce, finalized in 2018, the actor is back together with one of his former historians: Jennifer Lopez. The two had been engaged from 2002 to 2004, then they lived apart for several years until, in early 2021, they got back together. The actor has remained on good terms with his ex-wife, so much so that on the occasion of the celebration of Halloween, last November, they all celebrated Halloween together. With five children: the three of the former Affleck-Garner couple, and the two of J.Lo had together with Marc Anthony, the twins Emme and Max.

Sara Barbieri, the covid positive Machbeth dancer: “I am angry with those who do not protect themselves and others, I pay too high a price”

Tom Hanks, fire in the house of his sister Sandra who lives in Polcenigo (Pordenone)

