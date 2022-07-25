Ben Affleck bursts into tears over Jennifer Lopez during their stay in Paris

According to photos published by the American site TMZ, Ben Affleck burst into tears in front of Jennifer Lopez while the newly married couple enjoyed a dinner for two in Paris. Fortunately, his wife was there to comfort him.

Too much emotion. According to photos published by the American site TMZ, Ben Affleck was caught crying hot tears during a dinner alone together in a Parisian restaurant with his wife, Jennifer Lopez. Currently on their honeymoon in the French capital, the couple was enjoying a rare moment alone, without their respective children.

Impossible to know what caused so much emotion in the actor who was, very fortunately, comforted by his wife before the evening left in a good mood.

This honeymoon is decidedly eventful for Ben Affleck who, after having been immortalized sleeping on the deck of a barge, has therefore just been photographed in tears.

Engaged to Jennifer Lopez in the early 2000s, before they separated in 2004, Ben Affleck and the singer married in Las Vegas a few days ago, before embarking on a honeymoon including a stay in Paris . The couple was seen very much in love, strolling in a park or on the terrace of a restaurant with their children, during this Parisian getaway which, we are sure, will leave them with unforgettable memories.