Ben Affleck caring dad out for a walk with his daughter Violet

Not only red carpet and glamorous events next to his beloved Jennifer Lopez. Ben Affleck continue to devote yourself constantly at his family and his sons and try to spend as much time with them as possible. The Daily Mail has published some photo of the American actor and director with his eldest daughter Violet, 15, on their way to lunch together in Los Angeles, in the Brentwood area. With them also the other two minor children that Affleck had with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, Seraphina (12 years old) and Samuel (9 years old).

Ben Affleck is ever the proud father as his eldest daughter Violet drives the actor and her two younger siblings to lunch in LA https://t.co/azW2kYb2E0 – Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) September 17, 2021

Ben Affleck does not neglect his children

Ben Affleck He was in clothing casual, with a navy blue jacket worn over a flannel shirt and a white t-shirt. From the photos you can see how the 15 year old Violet Affleck have almost reached in height father Ben and you look a lot like mother Jennifer Garner.

According to reports from the “Daily Mail”, the actor shares all with their own sons and would be ready to present them to the Twins from Jennifer Lopez, Emme and Max.

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck have been married for over 10 years and, after their 2017 divorce, they have always shown themselves to be remained in good relationships. Jennifer Lopez has two 13-year-old twins, Emme and Max, with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

