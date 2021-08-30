Ben Affleck celebrates 49 years and first birthday after the flashback with Jennifer Lopez

The life of Ben Affleck has always been characterized by successes and flops, by falls and rises. Despite the twists he has accustomed us to, few would have imagined he would celebrated her 49 years alongside Jennifer Lopez.

The Backfire of the Bennifers has catalyzed the attention of the media all over the world, igniting the debate on what is real and how much is built in this unexpected second time of love. What is certain is that Ben, compared to the first experience with J.Lo, appears more centered, more reliable. In 2002, when the two met on the set of Extreme love – Tough Love and then engaged, he was a rowdy bachelor at the height of his success, fresh from another cover affair, with Gwyneth Paltrow, which ended after three years in 2000. At the time Ben felt no need to start a family, to take root with another person. Also for this, two years later, the story had ended traumatically. Jennifer was looking for something more, something he couldn’t give her right now.

Seventeen years later, she found herself faced with a new man. Father of three children: Violet Anne (born in 2005), Seraphina Rose Elizabeth (2009) and Samuel (2012). With a wedding behind him with Jennifer Garner, taken to the altar in 2005 and from which he separated ten years later, to divorce in 2017 after several failed attempts to recover the relationship. With a career that has consecrated him not only as one of the brightest actors of his generation, but also as a great director (Oscar for Best Picture for Argon in 2013) and as a producer with a great flair.

In the seventeen years between Bennifer 1 and 2, the Irish-Scottish-born actor has face and overcome the demons of alcohol. “It is like the sun: when it shines on you it feels, but when it shines elsewhere it leaves the cold. And a deep shadow“. So the ex-wife Jennifer Garner had talked about Ben Affleck, returning the image of a man capable of great feelings but who hides deep abysses within himself. Above all, the addiction to alcohol, with which he had to fight for a long time.

Already in 2001, before falling in love with Jennifer Lopez, he had followed a path of rehabilitation, as he had publicly admitted: “I realized I was dependent on the bottle“. It lasted for a few years, then ended up falling back into the abyss of addiction. In 2018 a new rehab, this time though to give Ben strength in his battle was love for children. “I want my children to know that you shouldn’t be ashamed to ask for help when you need it,” the actor and director explained at the time. “This was the first of many steps towards total recovery.”

Apparently he did it. The images of this first summer of Bennifer 2 tell a new man. Affleck showed up alongside Jennifer Lopez around Europe in mega yachts, has celebrated her 53rd birthday off Saint-Tropez, complete with kiss posted on Instagram, and it looks like the couple are thinking about buy an 85 million dollar super villa in Los Angeles. Today Affleck appears accomplished, confident, able to keep his dark side in check. The mistakes made in these 49 years of life have made him understand who he wants to be, on and off the set: “Only positive heroes are boring. Rather, I am interested in how to bring out the best in us despite the tendency to do the wrong thing. “

