Ben Affleck confides openly about his relationship with Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck has open heartedly confided in his relationship with Jennifer Lopez.

The actor talked about it with colleague and close friend Matt Damon, in a conversation published in Entertainment Weekly magazine.

Initially, Ben Affleck talked about the movie “Gigli”, which saw him starring with J. Lo in 2003, at the time of their first relationship. The film, directed by Martin Brest, is considered one of the ugliest in the entire history of cinema.

Affleck explained to Damon why he decided to star in the film: “I really wanted to work with the director (author of such films as’ Beverly Hills Cop – A cop in Beverly Hills (Beverly Hills Cop) ‘,’ Before midnight ‘,’ Scent of a Woman – Scent of a Woman ‘,’ Meet Joe Black ‘, ed.) There was a lot of good material in that film … even if now the point of view on many of its aspects has changed and certain elements that then they seemed to work very well today they no longer seem so “

Affleck went on to recall that “despite being such a disastrous film, very few people have seen it” and talked about the production studio, which he thought was a very good idea that the actors were Affleck and Lopez, because at the time their relationship was in all the magazines and newsletters. “At that time I had this relationship with Jennifer Lopez, who sold a lot of magazines and generated a lot of enthusiasm, so the studio got hooked on this idea of ​​the film. They wanted to make a romantic comedy, with Jennifer and me together … but it was a bad idea … The strange name of the film, the story with Jennifer Lopez and all the excessive exposure to gossip created the perfect storm. “

However, only one thing is saved from that film, as Affleck gently recalls: “it allowed me to really get to know Jennifer, with whom I had a really meaningful relationship, who has accompanied me throughout my life”.

(photo Getty Images)