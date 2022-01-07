News

Ben Affleck confirms goodbye to Batman with Flash | Cinema

In a recent interview with The Herald Sun, Ben Affleck confirmed the farewell to Batman and revealed that his favorite scenes are right in The Flash.

Here are the words of the actor:

I never said, this is cool fresh, but probably my favorite scenes as Batman in terms of portrayal, out of everything I’ve done, are in the movie. Flash. I hope they keep the integrity of what we have done because I found it really interesting and fantastic. Different, but not inconsistent with the character.

Maybe they’ll decide it’s not going to go well, but when I shot I found everything very satisfying and I thought: “Wow, I think I finally figured out the right approach“.

The actor reiterated his farewell to Batman by defining additional shots of Zack Snyder’s Justice League and the set of The Flash as “a great way to end my experience with that character“.

The Flash movie will hit US theaters on November 4, 2022, on a script by Christina Hodson, also screenwriter of Bumblebee And Birds of Prey (and Harley Quinn’s phantasmagoric rebirth). In the final cast Ezra Miller, Ron Livingston, Ben Affleck, Kiersey Clemons, Michael Shannon, Antje Traue, Sasha Calle and Michael Keaton.

Find all the information about The Flash in our movie profile!

What do you think of the words of Ben Affleck? Tell us in the comments if you have a subscription to Badtaste +!


