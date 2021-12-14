Ben Affleck, dad and boyfriend: in balance between two Jennifer

The 22 August 2018, after celebrating their birthday together with Shauna Sexton (very young model of Playboy), Ben Affleck entered a rehab of the California for detox from alcohol. About two and a half years after that blackout, the US actor seems to have definitely found serenityà, in the name of a word that – until recently, in fact – seemed very far from him: equilibrium.

Yes, because Ben is juggling today like an acrobat between the two women in his life. Which – bizarre enough case – they share the name. On the one hand there is Jennifer Lopez, its current fiancée, with whom he has restarted a relationship that it had stopped in 2004, shortly before the wedding. On the other there is Jennifer Garner, the woman he was married to ten years (until 2017) and with whom it shares three children.

Hence, in thelast week Affleck was photographed, within a few hours, with both his better half and his ex-wife. Before at a basketball game, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, alongside the pop star: close-knit and accomplices, as we are now used to seeing them. Then, with the same outfit, it was paparazzi to Santa Monica together with the actress, at an event organized by school of their children.

“There seems to be a little nostalgia»Commented the fans, analyzing tenderness and passion which shows the Hollywood star telling something to his historical partner. A hug, an affectionate kiss and then away again from J.Lo: the latest shots, in fact, immortalize him in a boutique in Lens Crafters close to the singer, while he helps her daughter, Emme, to choose a pair of glasses.

In short, from Jen to Jen, obviously all in the name of one peaceful family collaboration: Ben Affleck, the tightrope walker.