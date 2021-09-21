Ben Affleck, dad’s weekend

After being often paparazzi alongside Jennifer Lopez, the actor dedicates himself to his children

In the last few weeks it has been paparazzi often next to Jennifer Lopez, with whom he restarted a relationship that ended in 2004. This time, however, Ben Affleck has decided to part with J.Lo for a few hours, for spend some time with the three children born from the marriage, now shipwrecked, with Jennifer Garner. The Oscar-winning actor then returned to Los Angels where he embraced again Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9. Along with the last two he also went out for lunch, choosing the Brentwood Country Mart.

For the occasion Ben Affleck decided to wear one gray t-shirt over a shirt navy blue unbuttoned and a pair of jeans. A decidedly sporty outfit to enjoy a little of the company of his children smaller. The three went to have something to eat in the restaurant and then moved to the car, where they enjoyed hearing loud music.

Ben Affleck enjoys family

in conclusion Ben Affleck he’s not just in love with Jennifer Lopez, regained after a history that lasted from 2002 to 2004. But it is also a very loving dad and attentive to the children he shares with his ex-wife. Just with them it relaxes and recharge your energies before returning to the set again.

Ben Affleck meanwhile it will return to the big screen this fall in ‘The Last Duel’, where he reunites with his childhood friend Matt Damon. The film is due out in theaters on October 15, 2021. In the meantime, he also starred in ‘Deep Water‘with his ex Ana de Armas: the release is set for January 14, 2022. The actor also recently concluded production of ‘The Tender Bar‘, directed by George Clooney. In short, between love, family and work, for him it is definitely a Magic moment.

