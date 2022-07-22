Ben Affleck divorced: this funny coincidence on his marriage to Jennifer Lopez

As stated U.S. Magazine, On July 19, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez chose to get married recently in Las Vegas and the day of their union has a strange connection with the divorce of the actor and his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

July 16, 2022 will be a date that neither Ben Affleck nor Jennifer Lopez will forget. The lovebirds, who finally found themselves after seventeen years of making their own lives on their own following their breakup, sealed their love in Las Vegas. But three days later, our Anglo-Saxon colleagues from U.S. Magazine made revelations about a strange coincidence regarding the union of the actor 49 years old and bomba Latina.

Indeed, it seems that Ben Affleck married the singer the same day, nine years later, as when he filed for divorce to his ex-wife and mother of his children, Jennifer Garner. This would have taken place on July 16, 2013, even if the two former companions had subsequently tried to give their love story a chance, for the sake of their three little ones (Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10) and in vain. In the end, the couple had waited until June 30, 2015 to publicly announce, to the magazine Peoplethat they were going to separate and had formalized their divorce in April 2017.

A relationship that had already started in July

No information has, for the time being, been revealed concerning the choice of the day of his wedding with Jennifer Lopez and therefore if it was done deliberately, symbolically. On the other hand, the romantic relationship of Ben Affleck and the 52-year-old actress started in July 2002. Enough to make this summer month particularly important for the couple, formerly engaged, who had taken different paths in January 2004, to finally start all over again in May 2021, to the delight of fans of the duo. Jennifer Lopez has now taken her husband’s last name and with him, they should continue the festivities in Georgia with their loved ones, as indicated Page Six.

