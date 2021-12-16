Ben Affleck doesn’t blame millennials for The Last Duel’s failure

(READ THE REVIEW), the blockbuster of Ridley Scott presented at the Venice Film Festival interpreted by an important cast that includes, Matt Damon, Jodie Comer and Adam Driver, was not kissed by the hoped-for commercial success.

With a budget of around $ 100 million, it ended up grossing just $ 30 million at the box office. Yet, since it streamed free on Disney + in early December, discussions around the film have spun even more forcefully than in the days it was. been available in the room, a sign that, in all probability, it is “alone” treated of one of those changes in the behavior of the various demographics of the public that had already been underway for some time and that were drastically accelerated due to the pandemic.

In a recent interview with the Hollywood Reporter on the sidelines of the press promotion of The Tender Bar, George Clooney’s film where he plays the lead role, Ben Affleck was able to have a say on the performances of The Last Duel at the box office. His consideration starts from a comment about the reading that, of this flop, was made by Ridley Scott a few weeks ago. The legendary filmmaker had blamed… Millennials, social networks and smartphones (HERE ARE ALL THE DETAILS).

Ridley is in that phase of his career where, of course, he can easily give a damn about what people think.

But then, on the merits of the question “Millennials & Smartphone”, Ben Affleck offers a reading that is undoubtedly more articulated and rich in nuances than that of the illustrious colleague:

I’m serious: the reality is that some of my films didn’t work at the box office and flopped because they weren’t valid. And it’s very easy to understand what happened. The movie sucked and people didn’t want to see it. I really enjoyed this movie, The Last Duel. It’s a good movie and it works with people – I’ve seen that everyone in theaters liked it and now it’s doing well in streaming. It’s not really one of those movies you are about thinking about “What a pity, I really would have liked it if it had worked”. Here it is more a matter of seismic changes in the industry and it has to do with a topic of discussion that is at the heart of the conversations I am having with every single person I know. While there are various iterations of it, the conversation is all about the topic “How is the film industry changing?”.

And then he continues:

One of the fundamental ways the industry is changing has to do with how people approach the more complicated, non-intellectual property-based adult dramas. People tell themselves “You know what? I don’t need to go to the cinema because I like being able to pause, go to the bathroom and maybe finish watching the film tomorrow “. There is this factor here in addition to what you can nowadays watch a movie at home with good quality systems that don’t cost a fortune. at Walmart’s you can buy a 65-inch for a few hundred dollars. Quality is within everyone’s reach and at home you can stream stuff in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Everything has changed.

Find all the information on The Last Duel in our film profile!

What do you think of the reflections made by Ben Affleck? Tell us in the comments!