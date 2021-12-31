Ben Affleck drunk and broken: this is how he is so popular in the Netflix movie Returning to Win

If there was a record for how quickly you drank a beer, then Ben Affleck would break it for sure. Or rather Jack, his character in Go back to winning, the film just released on Netflix and already present in the top ten of the most viewed titles in Italy.

Often dead drunk, he staggers into the bar and accidentally enters other people’s homes after colliding with a pickup truck while driving under the influence. Swollen with alcohol, unable to think straight and with a recently screwed up marriage.

Do you remember anything? It is no coincidence, in fact, because the plot of the film – if the sporting aspect is excluded – seems to trace, in an incredible game of mirrors, the experience of the Oscar-winning actor, who, moreover, has just recently returned to talk about his problems with alcoholism and separation from Jennifer Garner, mother of her three children Violet, Seraphina and Samuel (16, 12 and 9 years old). In the meantime, he has started dating the historic ex Jennifer Lopez again, who tries to keep herself out of the family feuds of others.

Also for this reason the film directed by Gavin O’Connor immediately aroused an itchy curiosity from the public: we see Affleck weighed down, brought to his knees by the waist and in disarray and that image on the screen immediately recalls part of his experience. Here, then, that fiction flows into the plausible and winks sadly at reality, making it practically impossible for the viewer to look elsewhere.

Affleck is involved in the project on several fronts and in fact also embraces it as an executive producer, proof of a personal closeness to the subject matter. He could have embraced rhetoric and rode the long wave of contrition, but not.

His Jack, in fact, is of few words (but of many bad words) and acts before he thinks. When the old high school principal offers him to coach a wrecked men’s basketball team, he has no intention of returning to the basketball court that made him feel invincible in high school. After some initial grievances, it is seen that it hits rock bottom and then tries to make sense of life by making an effort to motivate these guys.

The reasons and consequences are seen as the story takes shape, but what matters is that in this case his glorious past does not exempt him from taking responsibility, does not shield him from pain or become an alibi for present mistakes.