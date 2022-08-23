Ben Affleck ends up exhausted and looking tired after his three-day wedding

Ben Affleck has left exhausted from the spectacular wedding with Jennifer Lopez that the couple celebrated this weekend in Georgia and that lasted three days. The 50-year-old actor has been photographed lying in the back seat of an SUV with his eyes half-closed as he was accompanied by three other people on the way to the airport.

By the face that the interpreter of Batman wearing to the exit of his wedding in Georgia, it seems that Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez and the rest of the wedding guests have lived a very intense weekend. The photographers who were looking for a good photo at the exit of the venue where the marriage has celebrated the link, have found the worst of the actor’s faces. The actor emerged with his eyes half-closed in the back of an SUV heading to the airport where the guests boarded their planes to return home.

On Saturday, the singer and actor said “I do” for the second time at Ben Affleck’s estate in Riceboro, Georgia. The wedding began on Friday with the rehearsal dinner, on Saturday they celebrated the link and the next day, the couple gathered their friends and family for a post-wedding lunch and continued with the party. The event was attended by celebrities such as Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel, talent agent Patrick Whitesell, Australian model Pia Miller and the stars of Jay and Silent Bob Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes.





The weekend has been wonderful for the couple, however it has not been without the occasional visit to the hospital. On Friday, Affleck’s mother needed medical attention after falling off a pier, and the next day a guest, whose identity has not been released, was taken from the scene in an ambulance. Without a doubt, the wedding has been very intense, so it is not surprising that Ben Affleck showed that face after the wedding back at the airport.

At the airport he met up with his old friend Matt Damon and his family and walked with them until they boarded their plane home from a long weekend. After Damon and his family boarded a plane, Affleck helped his three children he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, onto a second plane. In the end, a couple of hours later, the newlyweds took a third private plane and ended the ceremony.





It’s not the first time Affleck has been caught by photographers napping. Last month, the actor was photographed sleeping during a sightseeing cruise on the Seine River in Paris. Ben Affleck was on a trip to the City of Love with Lopez after her first Las Vegas wedding and fell asleep on the boat.

A wedding that comes 20 years later

In 2002, Affleck and Lopez quickly became engaged after meeting a year earlier on the set of the movie Gigli. However, following the intense media attention surrounding their wedding, the couple was forced to postpone the ceremony. In the end, two years after their initial engagement, they ended their relationship.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at the premiere of ‘Daredevil’ GTRES

Since then the couple made their life each one by his side. The singer married singer Marc Anthony, with whom she shares her twins Max and Emme, while Affleck married Garner. However, last year the news of a possible reconciliation between Affleck and Lopez began to sound. The former couple was seen dating after Lopez ended her engagement to Alex Rodriguez and Affleck broke up with Ana de Armas.

Over the past year, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have caught up and fallen in love all over again. After 20 years of waiting, the couple confirmed their engagement and made it legal in a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas last month and celebrated with her friends and family last weekend.