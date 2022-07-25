Ben Affleck enjoys his honeymoon with JLo… sleeping?

It was a week ago when Ben Affleck Y Jennifer Lopez They got married, after postponing their relationship for 18 years!, and now they are enjoying the honeys of marriage and the most beautiful French waters, since they are in Honeymoon on a Seine River cruise in Paris; the actor was caught sleeping, could it have been the effects of the flight?

“Bennifer” enjoys her first days of marriage in a big way; It all started a week ago, when “TMZ” leaked a document that endorsed her legal union. A couple of hours later, JLo herself would be the one who would confirm these versions, as a series of photographs that she would share on her official page, accompanied by an emotional message about how happy she felt to have married the actor. 49 years old.

Little White Chapel, in Los Angeles, was the chapel where the couple promised each other eternal love, but the celebration did not stop there, because although JLo and Affleck chose to hold a secret ceremony so that the media will not show up at the event , their honeymoon has been somewhat more public; A couple of days ago they were captured having dinner at Le Matignon, a Parisian restaurant. The Elysée Palace is another of the tourist centers in which they have been photographed, while they were hugging and kissing.

This afternoon, “PageSix”, published a series of photographs, taken by the “Backgrid” photo agency in which the actor is seen sleeping soundly in a chair on top of the boat that is part of a tourist cruise in which Lopez and Affleck, who travel in company of his children Emme and Max; product of the marriage of JLo and Marc Anthony, and Seraphina and Violet, daughters of Jennifer Garner and the actor, the great absentee was Samuel, the youngest of his children.

Although the couple had been engaged since 2003, they ended their relationship shortly after, in 2004, arguing that having had a media courtship had affected their future plans, therefore, 18 years after the first time they shared together, JLo demonstrated how happy it made her to specify the wedding that one day she planned with Affleck, from whom she already adopted the last name, calling herself Jennifer Lynn Affleck:

“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out that love is patient. Twenty years patient,” she said in a statement, posted on “JLo.org.”

