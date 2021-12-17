Ben Affleck explains the statements that angered Jennifer Lopez

The statements of Ben Affleck have been around the world, after the interview with the Howard Stern Show, so much to irritate Jennifer Lopez, his current partner. Too bad they had been completely misrepresented. This at least the version supported by the actor during the Jimmy Kimmel Live, as seen in the video below, in which he explains the real meaning of his words and reiterates how he could never speak ill of his ex, Jennifer Garner.

Last Monday Affleck talked about the origin of hers problem with alcohol, apparently connecting it to a family situation which has now become difficult to sustain. And confessing that he “probably” would still drink if he stayed with Garner. “I was trapped – He said. – like ‘I can’t leave because of my kids, but I’m not happy, what do I do?’. What I did was drink a bottle of scotch and fall asleep on the sofa, which turned out not to be the solution “.

From there, anwave of reactions was unleashed, on social media and otherwise. Enough to annoy J.Lo, which – according to a source of Page Six – she would find herself “Involved in all this because she is dating him and does not want to be dragged into this”. “He met Jennifer Garner – continued the ‘deep throat’, – and he’s trying to get to know her and Ben’s children “.

Successfully since last Halloween Ben and the two Jennifers accompanied the children together in traditional “trick or treat”. And that many would have defined Garner herself as “supportive” towards the ‘new’ couple (in fact the two had been together as early as 2004, before Affleck began dating his colleague, who later became his wife).

Inevitable that Ben Affleck would like to return to the original statements, to say sorry for the misunderstanding and stress when you respect his ex-wife.