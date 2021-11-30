Ben Affleck, fans want him back in the role of Batman: the web goes wild

DC Comics fans eagerly await the release of The Batman, and also for Zoe Kravitz Robert Pattinson is perfect in the role of the protagonist. However, no one forgets the interpretations of Ben Affleck, so much so that the hashtag #MakeTheBatfleckMovie has become trendy on Twitter.

If it is true that we will see you soon Ben Affleck in the role of Batman, and we got a taste of it thanks to the Flash trailer, there are many who would like to see him again in a starring film. After all, the star should have directed, co-wrote and produced a new chapter of the saga, but the project ran aground and was born from its ashes. The Batman by Matt Reeves.

Is it time to get back to work, or at least hope that Ben Affleck’s Batman will come to life in the not too distant future? Perhaps it’s too early to tell, but surfing the web it is evident that it is the desire of a large number of fans. At the bottom of the news we can see some of the most significant tweets in this regard.

There are those who write, for example, that comics, video games and cartoons are fine, but “we want to see Batfleck vs Deathstroke Manganiello in live action “. There are also those who point out that Ben Affleck’s Batman is the best ever seen in the cinema, and that it is inevitable to think that the film will sooner or later be made.

What do you think? You would like to see the new born Ben Affleck’s Batman? Let us know as always in the comments.