Ben Affleck flushed out on a dating application before rekindling the flame with Jennifer Lopez?

In an episode of the show “Selling Sunset”, broadcast this Friday, April 22 on Netflix, real estate agent Emma Hernan revealed that she had spoken with actor Ben Affleck about thecelebrity-only dating app, Raya. Their correspondence would have taken place just before the American star got back into a relationship with Jennifer Lopez, in April 2021. The young woman would have been invited for coffee several times by Ben Affleck. However, Jennifer Lopez’s boyfriend denied the claim through his rep, who told People magazine: “Raya confirmed that he was not not an active member for several years. »

In May 2021, a video of the American actor went viral after a user of the Raya application revealed that she had rejected the actor, thinking that his profile was false. Nivine Jay had posted a video on TikTok recounting her surreal experience with the following caption:Thinking back to when my profile “clicked” with Ben Affleck’s on Raya and where I thought it was fake so I pushed him back and he sent me a video on Instagram.” The actor who had obviously spotted the young woman on social networks, whose Instagram then sent him a video filmed from the front confirming to the influencer his identity:”Nivine, why did you turn me away? It’s me.”

Twenty years after their separation, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have decided to try the adventure again. On Saturday April 9, the bomba latina created a surprise by unveiling an incredible ring set with a flamboyant green stone. The singer then announced their engagement in her newsletter.On The JLo“. A few days after theannouncement of their future marriagethe two lovers had been seen in the process of visit several properties. Including a luxurious villa worth 152 million euros, reported the DailyMailWednesday April 13, for which they would have cracked.

