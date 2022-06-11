Ben Affleck, fooling around on dating apps, awakens new ghosts of infidelity to Je…

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez became the couple of the moment since they decided to take a chance after so many years. Perhaps because it is a totally attractive Hollywood couple or because of the romance of the situation. It seems that this time it is definitive for both of them that their relationship is going from strength to strength. However, shortly after getting engaged, an inconvenience has arisen, given that the actor, fooling around on applications to flirt, awakens new ghosts of infidelity in the singer. Don’t stop reading.

It hasn’t been long since Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck announced that they are preparing to go through discharger. The unusual thing has been the news that came to light. It all has to do with the show Selling Sunset and its protagonist, Emma Hernan. Emma is a renowned real estate agent who also has a strong presence on networks. In one episode, the celebrity was arguing with one of her friends about dating apps and Ben. Remember when Ben Affleck went viral because he sent something to a girl? He may have, he may not have been messaging me,” Hernan told Chrisell Stause.



“He may or may not have asked me out for coffee several times,” he said. Apparently, the actor made a match with the businesswoman through Raya. When he ended his relationship with Ana de Armas, the Batman interpreter drew powerful attention for standing out on these dating applications. This could not be an unimportant fact for JLo, who would presumably end his commitment to Alex Rodríguez for being unfaithful, according to close sources. However, he brought it out that all of this took place before they both returned. What will Jen do to be sure of the unconditionality of her future husband?

The contract that Jennifer Lopez has required Ben Affleck to sign before getting married

Will it take a legal document to keep the fire of passion burning? Among celebrities, this is not a far-fetched idea. It has happened before, but everyone was surprised to find out that Bennifer made certain agreements before proceeding to say “Yes”. The media have ensured that the Bronx Diva made the Oscar-winning actor sign a prenuptial contract with certain unusual stipulations. Beyond material issues and safeguarding his fortunes, the most important thing has been to defend some romantic aspects for the future. However, what was scandalous was the sexual clause.



What has caused all kinds of comments, jokes and speculation is that López and Affleck, legally, must have sex four times a week at least. Apparently, the reason for imposing a requirement like this is to keep the passion alive and avoid infidelity. By having this romantic and physical contact each week, you lessen the risk that either of you will have to look to someone else for satisfaction. In this way, the singer of ‘Jenny From the Block’ makes sure that her partner maintains the commitment to her.

The important thing is that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are willing to be together and not repeat the mistakes of the past.