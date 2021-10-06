Ben Affleck goes back to being Batman and reveals how it went

Ben Affleck spoke of his presence in DC’s The Flash and described the time spent filming as “fun” compared to that in Justice League. “[The Flash] it was a really nice way to revisit it, since the previous experience had been difficult “Affleck told Variety. “It was a really nice way to revisit it, as the previous experience had been difficult. This was really lovely. Very funny. I had a lot of fun. I love Ezra [Miller] and I got a chance to see Jason [Momoa], who is there filming Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom ”. Being a veteran of making these great comic book franchises, Affleck then joked: “I’m probably under a gag order that I’m not even aware I just violated and will now be sued.” DC’s The Flash film will be released in theaters on November 4, 2022.

For Ben Affleck just a small cameo?

About the time elapsed since Ben Affleck On the set, blogger KC Walsh recently warned fans not to expect too much of the actor in the film, explaining that he was only on set for about a week. If true, it would only be an extended cameo. An update that comes in the wake of fans’ request to Warner Bros. and DC for #MakeTheBatfleckMovie, the second attempt to try to make an Affleck movie as Batman. A fan campaign is launched in April, before the merger of AT&T and WarnerMedia in May.

We remember that Flash (The Flash) is a fictional comic book character created by Gardner Fox and cartoonist Harry Lampert in 1940, published by DC Comics. There have been made television and film transpositions of the character. The latter made his debut as Jay Garrick’s alter ego on Flash Comics, an anthology series published by All-American Publications then acquired by DC Comics.

