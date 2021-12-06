Ben Affleck: “Grateful I got a second chance”

For the first time since they got back together last winter, Ben Affleck broke his silence about his relationship with world pop star Jennifer Lopez in an interview with the Wall Street Journal: “I’m very lucky in my life because I’ve benefited from second chances,” said the actor.

Ben Affleck: “I was lucky”

“I am aware that many other people do not even have the first. I’ve had a second chance in my career, I’ve had a second chance as a human being. Life is difficult, we always fail and hope to learn from these failures. The only thing you really need to take advantage of the opportunities that growth provides is second chance. I tried to take advantage of it. I haven’t always been successful, but my life has been defined by the times I’ve had it ”. Jennifer Lopez, considered one of the most beautiful women on the planet, is back by her side, after coming close to her fourth marriage with ex Alex Rodriguez. In 2022, many bet, the wedding with his Ben will arrive.

“A great story”, it is with these words that Ben Affleck then described the relationship with Jennifer Lopez and the flashback that took place 17 years after their first love story. After their farewell he had rebuilt a life with Jennifer Garner (mother of his three children: Violet, Seraphina and Samuel) and then with Ana De Armas.