Ben Affleck had his wedding ring engraved with this secret inscription

This is the love story of the year 2021. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have found each other to the delight of fans at the start of the millennium. And for their wedding, the actor bet on the romantic details…

Nothing seems to be able to stop their love. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are the lovebirds of the moment and want to show everyone their love. With honeymoons, romantic dinners or even torrid declarations on social networks, the new / old Hollywood it-couple is swimming in happiness, and we are delighted about it. Attached to the smallest romantic details, the singer and the actor who said “yes” to each other for the second time on August 20, wanted to engrave their love in metal for eternity. Yes it’s very blue flower, but does it make us crack? Without a doubt. It is on Jennifer Lopez’s wedding ring that the actor, seen in “Gone Girl”, had this very beautiful message written: “Not. going. Anywhere. “, which could be translated into French as “I’m not going anywhere”. She explains to Apple Music 1 the meaning of this sentence: “Because that’s how he signed his emails when we resumed the conversation. Like, don’t worry, I’m not going anywhere. » A subtle wink which did not fail to touch the bomba Latina who is also preparing a new album entitled « This is me… Now », the sequel to « This is me … Then » published in 2002 and which documented the couple’s life at the time.

An engraved necklace

An engraved necklace

