Ben Affleck had three words engraved on JLo’s ring

Ben Affleck inscribed three words with special meaning on Jennifer Lopez’s engagement ring.

Fascinating, the way the universe operates: this is what Jennifer Lopez notices when analyzing her relationship with Ben Affleck.





Twenty years after the release of her album “This is me…Then”, inspired by her first romance with the actor, JLo takes stock of her next album “This is me…Now”.

In an interview with Zane Lowe, the singer and actress confessed that her love for Affleck was “clearer than ever”. “Now we know, and there is no question,” she said. It’s me and you until the end, until the end”.

The couple reconnected in April 2021, nearly 20 years after they split in 2004. Ben Affleck was so sure of their second chance that he had the words “Not. going. Anywhere.” on JLo’s engagement ring, which translates to “I’m not going anywhere.”

“That’s how he signed his emails when we reconnected,” the 53-year-old singer explained. It was like ‘don’t worry, I’m here to stay’.”





The two-time Grammy winner recalled with pain her separation from Affleck: “It was the greatest pain of my entire life and I honestly believed that I was going to die. […] But now, 20 years later, there is a happy ending.”