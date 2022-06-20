Ben Affleck has already signed the actors who will star in the Nike tape

Great news for fans of movies and good sports shoes! Ben Affleck has already added new talent to his next project inspired on the Nike brand.

In this way, the actor behind the “Batman” mask will have high-caliber talents, including Jason Bateman (“Ozark”), Viola Davis (“The Woman King”), Chris Tucker (“Rush Hour”), Marlon Wayans (“Respect”) and Chris Messina (“Sharp Objects”), referred to Deadline in a post.

Also, the contribution of Matthew Maher (“Our Flag Means Death”), Tom Papa (“Behind the Candelabra”) and Julius Tennon (“The Simone Biles Story: Courage to Soar”) are added. On the other hand, it is worth remembering that this film is being starred by Matt Damon, while Ben Affleck serves as director, screenwriter, producer and, why not?, co-star of this marketing project that still lacks a title.

And what will each do?

Production kicked off earlier this week in Los Angeles. Here Matt Damon will play Vacarro, while Ben Affleck will play the co-founder of Nike, Phil Knight, to recount one of the great feats of the company in the mid-80s: getting basketball superstar Michael Jordan to be the face of his popular shoes.

As for Jason Bateman, he will play Vaccaro boss Rob Strasser, the veteran Nike executive and lawyer turned brand guru; in fact, it was he who oversaw the company’s marketing and messaging across all sports. Strasser was a pivotal figure in Nike’s efforts to sign and then promote Jordan.

Viola Davis will play Jordan’s mother, Deloris Jordan, who was a huge influence on Michael’s Nike deal. Chris Tucker will play Howard White, a former college basketball player at the University of Maryland. White was an intermediary between the company and the NBA players.

More details

As far as Marlon Wayans is concerned, he was cast as college basketball pioneer George Raveling, who was the first black coach in two iconic conferences: the Atlantic Coast Conference and the Pacific-10.

Ben Affleck tapped Chris Messina to play Jordan’s agent, David Falk, who had represented several prominent NBA players before signing Michael. Falk is often credited with creating the name “Air Jordan.”

Matthew Maher will play Peter Moore, the legendary Nike (and later Adidas) designer who created the designs for the first Air Jordan sneakers, as well as the Air Jordan brand’s iconic “Wings” and “Jumpman” logos. Finally Tom Papa plays Stu Inman, the former executive of the Portland Trail Blazers.