Ben Affleck: His 10-year-old son steals a Lamborghini and causes an accident, the photos revealed

American actor Ben Affleck had a beautiful romance with singer and actress Jennifer Lopez from 2002 to 2004. Then, the same year, he married movie star Jennifer Garner and married a year later. later, in 2005. Three children were born from their marriage, Violet Anne, Seraphina Rose Elisabeth, and Samuel, the youngest. Unfortunately, in 2015, they announced their separation, and divorced two years later in 2017. And against all odds, 17 years after their separation, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez gave themselves a chance, announcing to be a couple again. Since 2021, they spin the perfect love and have even revealed to be… Engaged! Besides, Jlo confided some details on the crazy request of her future husband. Mother of two children, the twins Max and Emme, resulting from her union with the singer Marc Anthony, it is a real blended family that we formed the two stars.

Ben Affleck’s son driving a Lamborghini

Indeed, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have moved in together, with their five children! And this Sunday, June 26, 2022, the couple decided to take the actor’s youngest, Samuel, 10, to a luxury car dealership in Los Angeles. As the two actors were trying out a yellow Lamborghini, they got out of the vehicle, leaving the child inside, in the back seat, with the engine running, as revealed by the site TMZ. And while his dad had his back turned, the little boy settled into the driver’s seat, before engaging reverse gear. Problem ? Another vehicle was parked just behind. The luxury car therefore stamped a white BMW. A scene that could have been dramatic, and which panicked the American star. If Samuel, 10, had nothing following the collision, the top-of-the-range racing car had some damage.

Always according to the information site TMZ, several material damages were deplored on the Lamborghini. Indeed, a source made some confidences to the American media. “A bumper and a mudguard were damaged”she revealed. “It’s hard to see in the photos, but Sam jumped out of the Lambo and went to the back to inspect for any damage. A rep for Ben tells TMZ … there was no damage and everyone is fine”concluded the media.