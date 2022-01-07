Ben Affleck: His best performance as Batman is in The Flash

In a recent interview with The Herald Sun, Ben Affleck talked about his Batman scenes in The Flash. In particular, the actor claimed that the material he shot for the film directed by Andy Muschietti it may be his best performance as Batman in the DCEU. Below is the declaration:

“I never said – this is fresh off the press – but perhaps my favorite scenes in terms of Batman and the Batman interpretation that I did, are in the Thr Flash movie … I hope they keep the integrity of what we have. done because I thought it was great and really interesting, different, but not inconsistent with the character. Maybe? Maybe they’ll decide it doesn’t work, but when I did, it was really fun and really, really satisfying and encouraging and I thought, ‘Wow, I think I finally got that.’ “

Everything you need to know about The Flash

We remember that The Flash will arrive in cinemas on November 4, 2022. The film will be directed by Andy Muschietti, director of IT And IT – Chapter Two. Ezra Miller will return as the Scarlet Sprinter after appearing in a cameo in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and in Justice League.

Also confirmed the presence of Michael Keaton And Ben Affleck, who will both return to take on the role of Batman. Kiersey Clemons will return as Irish West after appearing in Zack Snyder’s Justice League (the character had been cut from the theatrical version). The cast will also include the Spanish actress Maribel Verdú (The labyrinth of the faun), who will play Nora Allen (Barry’s mother) and the American actress Sasha Calle (Fever of love) who will play Supergirl.