Ben Affleck hypnotized by Jennifer Lopez also on the red carpet

“I am happy. I am having a beautiful time in my life. Life is Beautiful”. Ben Affleck he had said it a few days ago without going into details on the reasons for so much joy. But that reason, for all to see, has a name and a surname: Jennifer Lopez. It was also seen at the premiere, in Manhattan, of his new film, The Last Duel. The Bennifers walked the red carpet together. And the passion between the two was palpable even on the red carpet. Ben ate J.Lo with his eyes. And she returned with adoring looks.

After all, they have waited almost twenty years to rekindle their love. The two they got engaged in 2002. Then, in January 2004, their farewell. A break from which, according to Page Six, “Jennifer was destroyed”. Lopez (which previously was about to marry Alex Rodriguez) and Affleck (who said goodbye to Ana de Armas) made their comeback love official with a kiss on Instagram last July. Since then they have never stopped showing, even in public, how happy we are together.

We saw them kissing on the red carpet of the Venice Film Festival, at the Met Gala 2021 and on the streets of New York. Now new kisses (behind the scenes) arrive from the red carpet of The Last Duel. Ben has three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner: Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9. Jen, on the other hand, shares twins Emme and Max, 13, with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Yet they look like two teenagers with their first crush.

The sexy star Affleck even seems intimidated by the myth J.Lo .: “I’m in awe of the effect Jennifer has on the worldHe recently told ad Adweek the 49-year-old actor: «At best, as an artist, I can make films that move people. Thanks to Jennifer, however, many people feel they have a place in the world“. A public, and very romantic, declaration of love. Confirmed, if needed, by the rapt looks with which he devours, even on the red carpet, the new girlfriend (returning).

Loading... Advertisements

READ ALSO

Christina Ricci got married to Mark Hampton

READ ALSO

Kim Kardashian’s monologue and other weekend gossip

READ ALSO

Chris Hemsworth, sport and love: giving surfing lessons to his children