Ben Affleck: “If I had stayed married to Jennifer Garner, maybe I would still be a slave to alcohol”

At 49 years old Ben Affleck is a new man: addiction to alcohol that in the past he has been sent to rehab several times is just a bad memory. But things could have gone differently: “If I had stayed married with Jennifer Garner, probably I would still drink», The star admitted to theHoward Stern Show. Explaining that he has also started drinking because in marriage with the mother of his three children (Violet, 16 years, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9) felt “unhappy” And “trapped“:” I thought: I can’t leave, I can’t leave my children. But I’m not happy, how can I do? Then I drank a bottle of scotch and fell asleep on the sofa. But clearly it wasn’t a solution. “

Affleck also revealed that he and Garner, who are married in 2005 and they have divorce announced in 2015 and then finalized in 2018, they did everything to save the marriage: “We tried and tried again, for the sake of the children. But it did not work“. From the ashes of their love, however, a beautiful friendship was born. The ex-wife, for Ben, has always been there. Even in the most difficult moments, such as during his alcohol detox. The last time he entered rehab – in August 2018 – Jennifer was accompanying him.

Those scenes seem to be part of a permanently closed chapter. He has long since conquered his demons, and has also found love again. With Jennifer Lopez, with whom he restarted a relationship that was interrupted in 2004. Today the star, with the two Jennifers of his life – Lopez and Garner – has managed to create a nice extended family. Last November, for example, they celebrated Halloween together. With five children: the three of the former Affleck-Garner couple, and the two of J.Lo had together with Marc Anthony, the twins Emme And Max (13). The paparazzi photographed the extended family for the streets of the neighborhood, during the classic “trick or treat”. On the other hand, Jennifer has always wanted her ex-husband to find serenity and balance. With J. Lo. «Sees him happy. And she is happy for him “.