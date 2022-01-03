Ben Affleck: “If I had stayed with Jen Garner I would still be alcoholic”

Now that he’s back with his ex Jennifer Lopez and looking happy, Ben Affleck indulges in statements about his alcohol addiction past. Guest atHoward Stern Show the 49-year-old actor said, “I would probably still drink if I stayed married to Jennifer Garner,” adding, “Feeling trapped in that relationship led to me drinking.”

The origin of alcoholism

Affleck recounted how his drinking problems started just as he was married to Garner, with whom he had three children: Violet, 16, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9. “I would probably still drink. It’s part of the reason why. I started doing it is … because I felt trapped “, he admitted specifying how unhappy he felt in his marriage, but that he didn’t interrupt it because of the children:” What I did was drink a bottle of scotch and fall asleep on the sofa, which turned out not to be the solution “.

Unhappy marriage

The actor, who spent a lot of time in rehab for alcohol addiction from 2001 to 2018, confessed that both he and Garner were aware that their relationship had stopped working: “We had a marriage that didn’t work out. this happens, even with someone you love and respect, but you shouldn’t be married to anymore. In the end, we tried. We tried, we tried because we had children. But we both knew that wasn’t the model. of marriage that we wanted to pass on to our children … “.

The afterthought

These statements sparked a media storm that the actor then tried to remedy during another interview with the Jimmy Kimmel Live! In fact, during the program he specified: “I would never want my children to think that I would say not even a single negative word towards their mother”. According to him, his statements would have been manipulated and decontextualized.

