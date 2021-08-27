Ben Affleck in jewelry with his mom: Will Jennifer Lopez get her engagement ring?

The actor and director immortalized together with Mrs. Christine while looking for a precious for his girlfriend? We look forward to learning more

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez getting married soon? They had already tried it the first time, in 2002, but they let themselves be one step away from the altar. Now, almost twenty years after the first engagement, the actor and the pop star could decide to celebrate the return of the flame with the wedding. Affleck, in fact, was paparazzi in a Los Angeles jewelry store with his mother: that was enough for the media to imagine that, soon, the fateful proposal could arrive …

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, kiss on social media. The stages of history On the occasion of the first wedding proposal, during the 2002 engagement, Affleck gave to his partner a pink diamond ring six carats and two and a half million dollars in estimated value. A remarkable jewel, which however never saw the culmination of the dream of love. Today, after so many years, the love story between the 49-year-old actor and the 52-year-old singer could have a happy ending. As anticipated, Affleck was seen in Los Angeles in the company of his mother and son Samuel, had by his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, outside Tiffany & Co. The actor, his face covered with a mask, carefully observed the solitaires of the jewelry.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck and their dream villa in Miami. PHOTO “It seems that everything is going well. It is clear that Jennifer has serious intentions with Ben. He hasn’t looked so happy in a long time, ”a source told People. Also to People, the insider told that their respective children are increasingly involved in the relationship. Twins Emme and Max (Age 13) from Lopez met Ben’s children, Violet (15), Seraphina Rose (12) and Samuel (9). The extended family spent the weekend at Los Angeles’ Magic Castle, a particular private club of magicians and illusionists. “They are trying not to rush things, but they want the kids to get to know each other. They are making the last days of summer as fun as possible, as they will then go back to school and work.”







Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, evidence of coexistence Meanwhile, it seems that Ben and Jennifer are looking for a house together. It would appear that the two have been considering a property in Los Angeles from 85 million dollars, complete with 12 bedrooms, 24 bathrooms, stunning views and enough space to park 80 cars. The super villa is also equipped with a guest penthouse, a caretaker’s house and a 2 bedroom garden house. There is also an indoor sports complex, with a boxing ring and a basketball court. In short, a very spacious mega villa, suitable for couples but also for their children.