Ben Affleck in jewelry with mom: is it time for a (another) ring for JLo?

Posted on
So good that it deserves a second chance. The engagement of Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez, sealed in 2002 with a pink diamond, six carats and two and a half million dollars of estimated value, did not lead to any marriage. But those emotions would still be so dear to have induced the actor to look for them again. Affleck was seen in Los Angeles, in the company of his mother and son, Samuel, outside the large windows of Tiffany & Co. The actor, his face covered by a surgical mask, examined the iconic solitaires of jewelry, jumping from blue box to blue box. He didn’t go in, he didn’t buy. He looked and, say the well-informed, chose which stone to give to the singer tomorrow.

“It seems that everything is going well. It is clear that Jennifer has serious intentions with Ben. He hadn’t looked so happy in a long time, ”he told a People a source close to the pop star, who in 2003 announced the separation from then-boyfriend. “When we found ourselves planning to hire three fake bridesmaids and rent three different locations, we realized that something was wrong,” the couple said at the time, explaining how excessive media attention had led them to cancel. the wedding.

Ben Affleck celebrates 49 years (and first birthday after the flashback with J. Lo)

“But do you believe in the flashback between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez?”

