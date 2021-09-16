Ben Affleck in Las Vegas with Jennifer Lopez’s mom

At this point Ben Affleck (PHOTO) and Jennifer Lopez are no longer hiding, so much so that they seem to have regained contact even with their respective families. Well, indeed, it was spotted in Las Vegas while spending time inside a casino with the 51-year-old pop star’s mom.

Ben Affleck , 48 years old, e Guadalupe Rodriguez were photographed together at the Wynn resort in Sin City, where the actor and director is working on a new project according to Page Six. The cameramen and bodyguards surrounded the two to ensure their safety. From the images of the paparazzi, the 75-year-old can be seen enthusiastically speaking with Ben. It is unclear whether the woman who once won $ 2.4 million at an Atlantic City casino and has been described by her daughter as a “great gambler”, is involved in the star project. Jennifer Lopez , however, she was not spotted on the set. Affleck was also intercepted alone at the casino on June 9th. The Daily Mail posted a shot of the director playing around 3am, while attempting to go undercover in a black T-shirt and baseball cap. The return of the “Argo” star to the blackjack table came seven years after he had been gambling prohibited at Hard Rock in Las Vegas because security officers caught him counting cards.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, the backfire

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck come out and talk about the future

The meeting in Las Vegas between Ben and Guadalupe comes after several romantic getaways along with the singer and actress, with whom he already had a two-year relationship in 2002. The couple were seen together in Los Angeles, then in Montana and finally in Miami. A relationship that comes after the breakup in March of the singer of “Let’s Get Loud” with Alex Rodriguez, following rumors that the former baseball player had turned away from her. According to tabloid rumors, Affleck was already in contact with J.Lo. before the return of the flame and it seems he had even sent her several love letters. Lopez was previously married to Marc Anthony, with whom she had 13-year-old twins Max and Emme, from 2004 to 2014. She was also married to Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003 and to Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998. Affleck, on the other hand, had three children with the ex-wife Jennifer Garner: Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9.