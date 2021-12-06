Ben Affleck in love: “Me, Jennifer Lopez and the second chance”

The 49-year-old actor and 52-year-old pop star are once again the most beautiful couple in showbiz. Twenty years after their first love story, “Bennifer” still make fans dream. And he doesn’t hide all his happiness

Ben Affleck first talks about newfound love for Jennifer Lopez: twenty years after their first love story, which lasted from 2002 to 2004, the 49-year-old actor and 52-year-old pop star are once again the most beautiful couple in showbiz. The “Bennifer” still make the fans dream. And he doesn’t hide all his happiness – PHOTO HISTORY | VIDEO 1 | VIDEO 2 | VIDEO 3

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, here they are after a long night of passion… – EXCLUSIVE

“I’M VERY LUCKY” – It was the most paparazzi couple of last summer. We saw them in love in Venice (VIDEO) and photographed after a long night of passion (EXCLUSIVE). But we hadn’t yet heard them publicly comment on their Hollywood flashback. It is Ben Affleck who breaks the ice, with an interview with Wall Street Journal: “I’m very lucky in my life because I’ve benefited from second chances,” says the actor. “I am aware that many other people do not even have the first. I had a second chance in my career, I had a second chance as a human being ”. And this, he implies, is the most important.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, love on a speedboat in Venice. But when they come down … – LOOK

MARRIAGE IN SIGHT – “Life is difficult, we always fail and we hope to learn from these failures. The only thing you really need to take advantage of the opportunities that growth provides is second chance. I tried to take advantage of it. I haven’t always been successful, but my life has been defined by the times I’ve had it ”. Jennifer Lopez, considered one of the most beautiful women on the planet (PHOTOS YESTERDAY AND TODAY) she returned to his side, after having touched on the fourth marriage with the ex Alex Rodriguez. In 2022, many bet, the yes will come with his Ben – LOOK

Jennifer Lopez, the accusations and the defense: “Never make adjustments!”. But are you really sure? – LOOK





Today © RESERVED REPRODUCTION