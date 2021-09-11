Ben Affleck in love: never so beautiful as at the 2021 Venice Film Festival

Ben Affleck in love, on the red carpet of the Venice Film Festival 2021. Was it ever so good? Even if all eyes are centered on Jennifer Lopez, divine as always (with the glow complexion, overline lips and hers peach manicure which promises to be a fall / winter 2021/2022 trend), look at him.

Self “beautiful women are happy ones“, As Audrey Hepburn argued. Thus, men. And the proof is all before our eyes, on the red carpet of The Last Duel who saw Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck make an appearance, with hearts and smiles, at the 78th edition of the Venice Film Festival.

Ben Affleck at the Venice Film Festival 2021: little beard, a lot of happiness

How many embarrassment in the photo above, which opens the GALLERY. Ben Affleck on the red carpet of the Venice Film Festival 2021, for the film The Last Duel by Ridley Scott. It looks like a child at his first school play.

Little beard and a few mustaches, hair shot in the air like a teenager and a beating heart. And it beats hard, especially when she approaches Jennifer Lopez. Embarrassment gives way to a smile. There tension seems to melt away.

Ben Affleck really is in love among the most beautiful Ben ever seen.

Eyes languid, perfect textbook gestures Latin lover, a little awkward. The actor, who turned 49 on August 15, makes tenderness. AND warms and wins hearts.

Loading... Advertisements

If you really don’t believe you are facing the Ben Affleck most beautiful of all time, browse its beauty evolution.

Amica © RESERVED REPRODUCTION