Ben Affleck in The Tender Bar: George Clooney movie plot trailer

An advice. Treat yourself The Tender Bar, the new film by George Clooney with Ben Affleck. Not just him, of course. But above all with him, never so good (e also cool, and with a big heart, and “super cool”). From Oscar! The movie is streaming on Prime Video.

It will thrill you. It will hit the heart. It will amuse and move. And at the end, you too will dream of an uncle Charlie … Why would we all need an Uncle Charlie …

The Tender Bar: the trailer for the film

Where to see it and review

The Tender Bar is streaming on Prime Video. It is George Clooney’s eighth directorial film. Differently beautiful and classic like Good Night, and Good Luck. If that black and white film was about TV America in the 1950s, this brings us back to the provincial and proletarian States of 1972. Another America that no longer exists … But it’s not just the nostalgia effect …

The Tender Bar it is a wonderful and tender male film. On paternity, the natural one that does not exist and the “enlarged” one that exists. Sui dreams and the beauty and difficulty of living with them. Regardless of whether you make them or not. It comes from a book whose Italian title is The bar of high hopes. Any reference to Charles Dickens is not purely coincidental. On the contrary.

Plot, characters, cast of the new film by George Clooney with Ben Affleck

Long Island, 1972. JR Maguire (Daniel Ranieri, YouTube baby star) is 9 years old and arrives in Manhasset with mum (Lily Rabe). He has a father he has never seen, a failed radio DJ who left early. The child calls him The Voice and dreams of him coming back.

JR, in Manhasset, finds his grandfather (Christopher Lloyd of Back to the Future), but most of all uncle Charlie (Ben Affleck). He will be his father, teaching him to grow up from the counter of his bar he called The Dickens.

He is the one who passes him the first beer. To put it to the typewriter when JR confesses that he wants to be a writer. To teach him to love sports, friends and to respect women. “Never hurt them, even if they stab you in the back with scissors.”

He, Uncle Charlie, calls them his “male sciences” and teaches them to JR Che, grown up (Tye Sheridan), goes to Yale. How he dreamed as a child. How mom, grandfather and uncle Charlie dreamed …

Who is the real JR: the real story

From one Cadillac to the other (watch the movie and you’ll understand…) this one is the true story of JR Moheringer. Raised on Long Island with Uncle Charlie and his friends. Became a journalist and writer, after starting as a delivery boy at New York Times. Pulitzer Prize in 2000.

Co-author, with the person concerned, of Open, the best-selling biography of Andre Agassi. But his first book was The bar of high hopes. The Tender Bar in original. His autobiography …

George Clooney: Because this is my story

The one that George Clooney fell in love with. Who said: «A wonderful book. As you read it, you already see the scenes on the screen. Even if literature and cinema are two different animals… This is what happened to me. Book and film tell about a social class, the adventure of growing up in a bar. And the intimacy of the family… But that’s not all.

The Kentucky where I was born is no different from Manhasset. And this is also my story. I too was raised by my uncle George. He lived on top of an old battered bar. When I was 9/10, the same age as the child in the first part of our film, he would give me 10 cents and send me to get him cigarettes. Or a can of beer.

Like this I grew up walking in and out of that bar, from my The Dickens. I still remember all those “wild” characters who frequented him. I still hear their voices calling me “baby” today.

This movie wouldn’t exist without Ben Affleck’s wrinkles

But this movie wouldn’t exist without Ben Affleck. When they sent me the script and I fell in love with it, I put it as a condition. And it’s a movie that Ben could not have made, even just 15 years ago. Without those streaks of gray hair and those wrinkles around the eyes“.

Ben Affleck: I was inspired by my dad

Lu, Ben Affleck, confessed: “Charlie could be my character in Good Will Hunting 25 years later. But it’s not just this. My father was a bartender in a more “proletarian” Boston bar. He loved reading and he had so many dreams for me and my education. My uncle Charlie’s The Tender Bar he owes him a lot “…

Really: look The Tender Bar. Eventually you too will dream of an Uncle Charlie. Indeed, better: you will want to become one …

