Ben Affleck invites his ex to his wedding to Jennifer Lopez… and she doesn’t (at all) want to attend!

Invite his ex-wife to his wedding, a daring bet? Certainly not for Ben Affleck (50 years old) who did not hesitate to invite his ex Jennifer Garner (50 years old) to his wedding with Jennifer Lopez (52 years old). This does not mean that the actress of the film A.k.a accepted, far from it! According hollywood-life, the mother of Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Sam, 11 (fruit of her love with Ben Affleck) refused the invitation, indicating that she was unavailable because she was working on a big contract at the Texas (while the Bennifers’ wedding is organized in the state of Georgia). So, real contract or bogus excuse?

Jennifer Garner would “wished the best“to the newlyweds and would be”totally favorable to the presence of his childrenat the wedding, the site states.Jennifer Garner is hard at work on a project in Texas and won’t be attending the wedding celebration, but she’s totally supportive of her kids being there and is generally very positive about the whole thing. There is nothing more important to her than the happiness of her children, so the fact that they feel welcome, comfortable and have bonded with J.Lo and her children is the best thing she could ask for.“, said the source. According to the site, “Ben Affleck will always consider Jennifer family, so of course he invited her“.

The big party will be at Ben’s house in the coastal town of Riceboro, Georgia, just outside of Savannah. The ceremony begins on August 20, 2022, and a family barbecue is expected to be held the following day. Ben’s parents and three children have previously been spotted in Georgia. Jennifer’s mother, Guadalupe, her sister Lynda and her children Max and Emme (fruits of her love with Marc Anthony) are also present.

Unfortunately for the married couple – who first tied the knot in Las Vegas on July 16 – an accident disrupted their wedding plans on August 19, 2022. The actor’s mother, Christopher Anne Boldt aka Chris reportedly cut his leg falling off a dock. Found unconscious, she was taken to Savannah Hospital. Fortunately, she finally quickly left the establishment in a wheelchair and will therefore (hopefully!) be able to attend her son’s wedding.