Ben Affleck is done with blockbusters, here’s why | Cinema

is currently promoting Tender Bar, an adaptation of JR Moehringer’s memoir directed by George Clooney for Amazon Studios. In a couple of interviews, one with The Playlist and one with Jake’s Takes (here she is on YouTube), the star was able to talk about very interesting issues such as the great speed with whichmanages to shoot his productions, why he decided to close with blockbusters based on big IPs and when Robin Williams, on the set of Genius Rebel, indirectly taught him to “Be a star” kind and thoughtful towards others.

Let’s start with the memory of Ben Affleck of the days he worked with Robin Williams on the Gus Van Sant-directed film he co-wrote with Matt Damon:

I loved Robin. She was the first person I ever met or met that could be defined as famous. We had recently written the film and it was already extraordinary that someone agreed to do it and then Robin Williams – who at the time was perhaps the biggest star of all – joined the cast. He had already done a great deal by accepting to believe in us and to take part in the film, but then he really struck me for his kindness and his human warmth. I figured if he could do it, if he could be so nice to the people around him, so cooperative and interested in them, well then I could too. You know, Robin was really extraordinary, kind, caring, that’s the best memory I have. And his own comedy was based on this: kindness and humanity. I wish I’d known him all my life. I didn’t have that opportunity growing up, but when I met him I was quite young, I was 24. He made a great impression on me and I thought that if he could be like that, that was the right way to behave. I tried to live my life up to that example.

In explaining how and why he decided to end his game with big IP-based blockbusters, Ben Affleck he adds that, according to him, the pandemic has accelerated the process by which the more adult, perhaps more cultured, public has become accustomed to enjoying all those films that once found a place in the cinema, from drama to those in indie sauce, on the streaming platforms that are leading to a renaissance of this type of films. Which today are visible on 65 inches that don’t cost a fortune “Not like the 11-inch black and white I had as a kid”.

With The Last Duel (READ THE REVIEW) I thought “Well, this could be the last movie release I will have”. Because I no longer feel like taking part in these big IP-based projects that already have pre-built audiences. I was interested in them in the past and I also enjoyed making them, but now I don’t feel like it anymore. I love that there are other people doing them, and if you decide to go see them, you should be happy too. Now I like something different and I want to do that. But really: the key thing is that people then have a chance to see it. If it has limited theatrical distribution, great, fine. Even though I know 90% of people will see it on Amazon and it’s ok, I want them to see it. The fact that people see the film is the most important thing to me.

Finally, on the “Speed ​​of execution” by Ridley Scott, Ben Affleck adds:

If you approach the film intelligently and have good operators – all things Ridley can do – you have a very high profile production design department, good actors and you can use, like Ridley, five or six cameras at the same time you can do it. . And if you shoot a three-page scene set at a dining table in three hours.

