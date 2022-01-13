Ben Affleck, J-Lo and that first meeting on set that changed his life

Ben Affleck does not regret starring in the film Lilies (also known as Extreme love), considered by many to be his biggest flop, since on the set of the film he was able to meet Jennifer Lopez, his current (more or less, considering that they were together years ago) great love, after the end of the story with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, with whom he had the three children Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, and of the acquaintance with the actress Ana De Armas.

During a chat with Entertainment Weekly together with friend Matt Damon, with whom he won the Oscar with Will Hunting – Rebel genius, the star of The Tender Bar (the new film directed by George Clooney) has let herself go to the memories of the past ending, almost involuntarily, to talk about her relationship with J-Lo, born thanks to Lilies.

“I met Jennifer and the relationship with her was really significant for my life”, admitted Ben, who then revealed how the flop of the film (crushed by the public as well as by critics) led him to approach the world of directing, which otherwise he would never have had the courage to approach. “‘I really have no other way than directing films,’ I told myself and in the end this has turned out to be my true love professionally,” continued the 49-year-old, whose achievements behind the camera include Gone Baby Gone, Argon And The law of the night.

We can therefore say that Lilies it was the film that more than any other upset the life of Ben who, during the chat with Damon, reflected on how the relationship with Lopez has influenced his performance within the film.

“For a film so famous and disastrous at the same time, very few people have actually seen the film,” he continued. Ben Affleck. The actor then wanted to specify how the film with Jennifer Lopez (among the probable super guests of the Sanremo Festival 2022) was not actually his worst film flop as many mistakenly believe: “I’ve had at least five other films that have lost more money than LiliesThe star joked Batman.

Affleck and Lopez began dating after starring together in Lilies and story lasted for about two years ending in 2004, the year in which the couple were supposed to get married. After more than a decade, however, the Bennifers are back to being talked about when the couple, in April 2021, was paparazzi together in Los Angeles.

From that moment on Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck never left each other making their red carpet debut at the Venice Film Festival in September 2021, sparking the enthusiasm of photographers as well as fans.

