Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lawrence and other celebrities whose birthdays are on August 15

They say that there is no day more special than a birthday, because despite the fact that it is repeated every year, it never feels the same, and it usually brings with it a lot of memories, friendships, and learning. That is why we want to dedicate this day to celebrate some of our favorite celebrities who are Leos at heart.

Emily Kinney (37 years old)

Remembered for playing Beth on The Walking Dead, this actress and singer knew how to capture the hearts of many with her talent and charisma, appearing in the same way in the series Conviction (2016) alongside Hayley Atwell; and as unreal as it sounds, today she is celebrating her 37th birthday, proving that she has access to the fountain of youth.

Ben Affleck (50 years old)

Perhaps the most talked about actor today, Ben Aflleck seems to be having his 50th birthday in style, as in addition to recently marrying Jennifer Lopez, he has also reprized his role as Bruce Wayne aka Batman in the Universe. DC Extended (DCEU).

Jennifer Lawrence (32 years old)

One of the most well-known and best-paid actresses in Hollywood is on long tablecloths, and since her starring role as Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games (2012-15), Lawrence has conquered the screens with films like Mother (2017), Don’t Look Up (2021), Passengers (2016), and obviously for playing Mystique in modern versions of the X-Men.

Alejandro Gonzales Iñárritu (59 years old)

We cannot leave behind one of the most recognized Mexican filmmakers in the history of modern cinema, and his legacy has undoubtedly left a mark with films like Birdman (2014), Revenant: the revenant (2015), and his masterpiece: Amores perro (2000), which is the first Mexican film nominated for an Oscar in the 21st century in the category of Best Foreign Language Film. @worldwide