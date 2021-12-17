Ben Affleck jokes about George Clooney’s Batman in The Flash | Cinema

With the complicity of the press promotion of The Tender Bar, the film of George Clooney where he plays the role of the protagonist, Ben Affleck has been holding the spot in recent days with a series of very interesting statements.

There were those on the failure of The Last Duel with which he expressed a decidedly more articulated position than that expressed by Ridley Scott and those on how Robin Williams, on the set of Genius Rebel, gave him an important lesson in life and behavior (READ THE DETAILS).

In a new post on the Jimmy Kimmel show (here is the excerpt on YouTube), Ben Affleck touched on a decidedly more humorous topic that has to do with the director of The Tender Bar, that is, be George Clooney. And yes, it is an element that connects them both, a character that both of them have played on the big screen: Batman.

As is known, both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton will return to wear the Gotham Crusader mask and cloak in Andy Muschietti’s The Flash, a film from which Clooney’s nippled Batman will be absent.

I don’t think it’s in the movie at all. Or, if there is, maybe he didn’t tell me because he thought maybe then I would blurt it all out with you.

Curiously, however, he does not completely rule out the possibility: maybe he could have recorded some scene without telling him anything on the set of The Tender Bar.

It’s possible. Maybe he was just being cautious. As far as I know, he wasn’t going to put his cape and pointy ears back on and I don’t think he’s in The Flash. But I’ve never met Michael Keaton either.

Just a year ago, talking to Howard Stern, George Clooney had defined his performance as Batman as “Painful to see” (HERE ARE ALL THE DETAILS) while more recently he was able to explain with extreme simplicity the reasons for his absence from Muschietti’s project: no one asked him to participate in the film!

