Ben Affleck, Kiefer Sutherland and more famous planted heading to the altar

Receiving an ‘I don’t want to marry you’ a few days before going to the altar is a nightmare that no one wants to live. That is exactly what happened to Ben Affleck, Kiefer Sutherland Y Emilio Estevez just before getting married. Incredible love stories that end unexpectedly.

Ben Affleck with JLo

Although currently Ben Affleck Y Jennifer Lopez They are together and in love, many followers remember that the couple ended their first relationship when they went to the altar. Their story began at the end of 2001, when they coincided in the film Gigli. They got engaged and the couple announced their wedding for September 2003, but it never happened. It was speculated that Ben called off the engagement 5 days from the date, when JLo she had her dress. It was also said that she was the one who said: “I will not marry” when she found out that he was unfaithful to her. At the time of her there was talk of postponement, they were already together, but the following year they ended their relationship.

Over time, they blamed excessive media attention. The actor recalled that he did not know how to handle the media harassment, which raised his love story in tabloid news, which would have worn out their relationship, which received the final blow with Affleck’s losing streak with movies that failed at the box office. “I was in the worst position you can be in this business, which is you can sell magazines, but not movie tickets.”

Julia Robert with Kiefer Sutherland

72 hours from the wedding, Julia Roberts he put an ocean in between when he surprisingly traveled to Ireland with the actor Jason Patrick, who was also fiancé’s friend Kiefer Sutherlandd, leaving him to prepare for his marriage. The couple, who met on the set of deadly lineembodied the perfect love story: the Bride of America and the rebellious actor who found the last of his shoes.

But behind the public demonstrations of love, a story of professional jealousy, disagreements and rumors of infidelity was cooked up, symptoms that something was not working and that led Sutherland to move, weeks before the marriage, from the actress’s mansion to a bachelor’s apartment, freedom that he took advantage of to see a dancer from a nightclub. In 2006, Sutherland, who starred in the series 24 Y The appointed president, acknowledged that his then-fiancée made the best decision, “We were young and stupid. As hard and painful as it was, thank God she found out.”

Demi Moore with Emilio Estevez

Emilio Estevezson of Martin Sheen and brother of Charlie, was a star in the 80s when he had a notorious romance with Demi Moore. The couple met on the tape The first year of the rest of our lives. The actress, who was going through a complicated emotional time, found Emilio and his family a good influence.

The wedding, scheduled for December 1986, did not take place. The actress made the decision to cancel it when she lost confidence in her partner. It all started when in a two-week break Estevez admitted an affair with an ex-girlfriend and, with invitations delivered, a friend of Demi had told the actress that he saw Estevez dating someone else, a fact that Estevez denied. Also, on a list of priorities made in couples therapy, he placed her future wife quite low on the list, which convinced her to postpone the wedding and end the relationship. Despite everything, the couple remained friends.