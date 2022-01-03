Ben Affleck laughs at Snoop Dogg mispronouncing his name during the 2022 Golden Globes

Ben Affleck recently had his say about Snoop Dogg and when the rapper mispronounced his name during the Golden Globe nominations.

Ben Affleck recently opened about the recent gaffe of Snoop Dogg: the well-known rapper corrected himself after mispronouncing the actor’s name during the announcement of the nominations to the Golden Globe 2022 which took place last month.

Snoop unveiled the names of the 2022 Golden Globe nominees, mispronouncing a series of words during the live stream, including the name of Affleck himself, who was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in The Tender Bar.

After committing the now well-known mistake, the famous rapper quickly corrected himself, saying with a smile: “Ben Affleck. My bad. I’m sorry, Ben. “In this regard, the star recently stated:”It was nice, yes. It took the emphasis off a bit. It’s funny because growing up I always thought, ‘Affleck? What an incredibly bad name. ‘ Now it sounds like a duck commercial. ‘Aflac!‘. “

“When i was child“, Ben Affleck finally recalled,”my parents, I still remember it today, whenever someone called for a magazine subscription or something like that they used to say: ‘A, F like frankly, F like frank …’. When I grew up I started reading mail and I understood why, I was reading things like: ‘Mr and Mrs Asslick’. “