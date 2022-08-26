Ben Affleck married to Jennifer Lopez: in his speech, he reveals the real reasons for their first breakup

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez got married in front of their loved ones a few days ago. During the ceremony, the American comedian made a very nice speech and notably revealed the real reasons for their first breakup 20 years ago.

After getting married in a small committee in Las Vegas on July 16, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck decided to say “yes” once again in front of their loved ones. The couple thus organizedamazing festivities, in the property of the actor in Georgia, which were spread over several days, from Friday August 19 until Sunday. And during this second ceremony, the 50-year-old actor delivered a moving speechduring which he made particular reference to his 2002 engagement with the singer, which ultimately ended in a breakup.

Ben Affleck thus confided that JLo and him had not married in order to have their respective children. “Ben gave an impassioned speech in which he declared his love for Jennifer and her children. He said the kids are a blessing and a gift that happened to them because they hadn’t married before and it’s proof that everything happens for a reason.”revealed a source to US Weekly magazine.

A happy family

After their engagement broke up in 2003, Jennifer Lopez welcomed twins Emme and Max (14), with ex-husband Marc Anthony. For his part, Ben Affleck became the father of three children, from his relationship with Jennifer Garner: Violet (16 years old), Seraphina (13 years old) and Samuel (10 years old).

And today, the whole blended family seems to be living happy days. The two lovebirds did not hesitate to take their respective children during their honeymoon in Paris last July. For this stay, the two actors had decided to put their suitcases at the Hôtel de Crillon, the very chic five-star establishment located on the Place de la Concorde. And during the stay, the happy family had decided to have a good time by taking a cruise on the Seine. A little soothing moment, during which the couple and their children took the opportunity to do a few selfie sessions, before resting on deckchairs, and enjoying Paris to take care of their tan.