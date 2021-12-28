Ben Affleck: Movies and Private Life

The announcement of the Backfire between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez this summer made our hearts beat faster, leading us to relive long-forgotten emotions.

The actor is one of the Hollywood’s most popular stars, despite having stayed out of the limelight due to personal problems, and will be back on the big screen next year as Batman and with many new films. Let’s find out all about the Ben Affleck’s life and career, from the most famous films to the long-awaited return of the Bennifers.

Ben Affleck’s Life and Movies

Ben Affleck was born in August 1972 in Berkeley, California. The father is an actor with alcoholism problems and the mother takes him to live with her, taking him away from a violent context. From an early age he begins to do auditions to work in the entertainment world and at eight he knows Matt Damon, who will become the friend of a lifetime.

Ron Galella, Ltd.Getty Images

The first films he stars in are Honor school And Life is a Dream, between 1992 and 1993. In addition to his acting career Ben Affleck immediately began producing films: with his friend Matt Damon he made his debut as a screenwriter with Good Will Hunting in 1997, a cult film that was worth it the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay and a Golden Globe.

From that moment on, the success has been tremendous. Among the different films in 1998 he starred in Armageddon with Liv Tyler and in Shakespeare in Love, while 2001 sees him busy with Pearl Harbor. In 2003 he is the protagonist of Dare devil.

Critics hail him, but he comes often for his films named to the Raids, the Oscars dedicated to the worst films and actors of the year, and also wins several for worst actor and worst screenplay.

The Razzie series ends in 2010, when he is named as worst actor of the decade, but he amazes everyone with the thriller The Town, to then make a bang with Argon, which he directs in 2012. The film receives a Best Picture Oscar and it is worth it a Golden Globe for Best Director.

In 2013 Ben Affleck was chosen to interpret Batman, first in 2016’s Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice, then in Suicide Squad and Justice League.

In 2014 he wrote the screenplay for Liar love – Gone Girl and in 2015 he finally makes peace with the Razzie Awards, which give him the Redeemer award, dedicated to the actors who have managed to make the Academy change their minds.

All the love stories of the actor

Kevin.Mazur / INACTIVEGetty Images

During his career Ben Affleck has had numerous relationships: after three years of engagement with Gwyneth Paltrow, from 1997 to 2000, had a much talked about history with Jennifer Lopez, which lasted two years. The couple was one of the most paparazzi and loved by fans, whom they affectionately called Bennifer their relationship.

Christopher PolkGetty Images

On the set of Pearl Harbor Ben Affleck knows Jennifer Garner, with whom he married in 2005. The two have three children: Violet Anne, Seraphina Rose Elizabeth and Samuel Garner.

After 10 years of marriage they announce the divorce, made official two years later. In 2020, Ben Affleck is engaged to Ana de Armas, with which he leaves at the beginning of 2021.

The return of the flame between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

GothamGetty Images

But it is in the summer of 2021 that the actor returns to be talked about in gossip magazines all over the world: the rumors of a Backfire between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez , which would be back together after 17 years, after she canceled the wedding with Alex Rodriguez, skipped because of the Coronavirus.

After photos and videos that portray them together and interviews in which Jennifer Lopez talks about their new relationship official confirmation of their relationship comes on the red carpet of the Venice Film Festival, where the two make their first official outing as a newly found couple.

Daniele VenturelliGetty Images

Their story was subject of criticism, the most untrustworthy thought that the return of the Bennifers was all a hoax , but the couple is closer than ever.

A union that includes an extended family: the two in fact spend a lot of time with Ben Affleck’s children and with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, with whom they also past Halloween for the sake of the children.

Ben Affleck today

Arturo HolmesGetty Images

Throughout his career the actor has had to deal with the alcohol addiction. In both 2001 and 2018 he volunteered to be admitted to detoxification centers to solve his problems and in 2020 he returned with the film Go back to winning.

Despite the divorce, the ex-wife helped him a lot in the darkest moments, it is also thanks to him if the actor was able to work on the set of the film, from which he had been removed for a relapse.

Today Ben Affleck is 48 years old, he solved his addiction problems and last year he shared his experience and his rebirth in a ‘ interview with Elle .

After this year’s film, in 2022 Ben Affleck will return to take on the role of Batman for The Flash and for Justice League: Director’s Cut. Other films are also on the way, like The Tender bar, directed by George Clooney.

And what about love? The story with Jennifer Lopez continues at full speed, the two are looking for a house together and despite the numerous departures due to the work of both they try to be together as much as possible, and it seems like there is a marriage proposal coming up… we’ll see if this is the right time.

